Red Sox rally past Marlins in 9th on Riddle error

Shortstop JT Riddle’s throwing error in the bottom of the ninth gave the host Boston Red Sox a wild 8-7 walk-off win over the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night at Fenway Park.

The win snapped Boston’s three-game losing streak. Boston is the only team in the majors without a four-game skid this year.

Riddle was trying to turn an inning-ending double play. He stepped on second for the second out of the inning, but a low throw to first spoiled his bid.

Red Sox closer Craig Kimbrel (4-1), who blew a save chance in the top of the ninth, earned the win.

Miami’s Drew Steckenrider (4-3), who allowed the one unearned run, took the loss.

Boston opened the scoring in the second. Xander Bogaerts hit an opposite-field double and cruised home when Ian Kinsler grounded an RBI single down the third-base line.

Miami tied the score 1-1 in the third as center fielder Isaac Galloway — a 28-year-old rookie who had spent his entire pro career in the minors up until July 31 — turned on a hanging curveball for his second major-league homer.

Boston took a 3-1 lead in the third. Jackie Bradley lined a single to center, Mookie Betts battled back from a 0-2 count to draw a walk, and Andrew Benintendi pulled an RBI double to right-center. After a strikeout and an intentional walk to J.D. Martinez, Bogaerts capped the rally with a sacrifice fly.

Eduardo Nunez’s eighth homer of the season gave Boston a 4-1 lead in the sixth. Nunez’s shot was just inches above the top of the wall in left.

Miami scored five runs in the eighth to take a 6-4 lead. Brian Anderson singled to start the rally, and J.T. Realmuto’s 17th homer of the season, which tied his career high, gave the Marlins life. Starling Castro followed with his 11th homer of the year, and it was just the third time all season that Miami went deep back-to-back. Rafael Ortega capped the rally with a two-out, two-run single on a soft fly ball just over the glove of shortstop Bogaerts, with the ball dropping in shallow left field.

Boston took a 7-6 lead in the bottom of the eighth. Bradley tied the score with a two-run single off a 99-mph fastball from reliever Tayron Guerrero, who then gave Boston the lead with a wild pitch, scoring Kinsler from third.

The Red Sox brought out Kimbrel to try to earn his 38th save of the year, but rookie Magneuris Sierra’s RBI single off a 98-mph fastball tied the score.

