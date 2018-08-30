Red Sox rout Marlins behind 11-run inning

EditorsNote: Tweaks in first 3 grafs, 10th graf; adds new 7th graf

The Boston Red Sox scored 11 runs in the seventh inning and routed the visiting Miami Marlins 14-6 on Wednesday night at Fenway Park.

Boston trailed 5-3 entering the bottom of the seventh. The Red Sox then pounded 12 hits in the inning off of four Miami relievers, including Adam Conley (3-4).

Blake Swihart and Jackie Bradley Jr. each had an RBI single and an RBI double in the seventh.

Mookie Betts was another Boston hitting star, going 3-for-4 with three RBIs and three runs on the night.

However, it wasn’t all good news for Boston. Starter David Price lasted just three innings, coming out of the game after he was hit on his left wrist by an Austin Dean line drive that was clocked at 103 mph.

Price sustained a contusion, and his night was over after allowing five hits and three runs. He struck out three without issuing a walk.

The Red Sox announced X-rays on Price’s wrist were negative and that he would undergo further testing.

Miami took a 1-0 lead in the second inning on Derek Dietrich’s 16th homer of the season. He hit an 0-1 changeup 424 feet down the right field line.

Boston tied the score in the bottom of the second when Eduardo Nunez ended a 12-pitch at-bat with his ninth homer of the season and his second in two nights. Nunez fouled off seven Trevor Richards pitches before connecting on a changeup.

Miami took a 3-1 lead in the third, getting an RBI double from J.T. Realmuto and a run-scoring single from Starlin Castro.

Boston cut its deficit to 3-2 in the bottom of the third on Betts’ 28th homer of the year.

Miami extended its lead to 4-2 in the fifth. Brian Anderson was hit by a pitch, and he advanced to second on a wild pitch by reliever Hector Velazquez. Castro then hit an RBI single.

With one out in the sixth, Richards lost control, walking Betts on four pitches and giving Andrew Benintendi a free pass on five tosses. After striking out Steve Pearce, Richards was removed from the game following J.D. Martinez’s RBI single.

Miami extended its lead to 5-3 on Realmuto’s RBI groundout in the top of the seventh.

Boston responded in the bottom of the seventh, and it might have been worse for Miami if not for Benintendi, who was responsible for all three outs. He hit a sacrifice bunt and a double-play grounder.

—Field Level Media