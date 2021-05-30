Red Sox beat Marlins for seventh win in nine games

Bobby Dalbec, Kevin Plawecki and Hunter Renfroe each hit run-scoring singles, Nathan Eovaldi tossed 5 1/3 scoreless innings with seven strikeouts, and the host Boston Red Sox topped the Miami Marlins 3-1 on Saturday.

Eovaldi (6-2) allowed only four hits and walked one. Renfroe (3-for-4), Rafael Devers (3-for-4), Dalbec (2-for-4) and J.D. Martinez (2-for-4) each had multi-hit days as the Red Sox won for the seventh time in nine games.

Boston has won the first two of the three-game weekend series after claiming a 5-2 victory in a rain-shortened, six-inning game on Friday. First pitch on Saturday was delayed by 15 minutes due to rain.

Jesus Aguilar had an RBI single while Magneuris Sierra (3-for-5) and Garrett Cooper (2-for-5) each had multiple hits for Miami. The Marlins have dropped three in a row and four of five.

Marlins starter Trevor Rogers (6-3) took the loss despite giving up just two runs, walking none and striking out six over six innings. The 23-year-old left-hander was able to limit the damage despite allowing a career-high-tying nine hits.

Dalbec’s second-inning single plated the game’s opening run to give Boston a 1-0 lead. Plawecki doubled the Red Sox lead on his single two innings later.

Miami threatened a rally as it loaded the bases with one out in the seventh.

Red Sox reliever Adam Ottavino replaced Josh Taylor with runners on the corners, then proceeded to walk Starling Marte to load the bases. Ottavino buckled down and fanned Aguilar and Cooper to squash the threat.

Renfroe singled to tack on an insurance run in the eighth. Boston closer Matt Barnes allowed an RBI single to Aguilar in the ninth, but still managed to pick up his 12th save.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora was away from the team attending his daughter’s high school graduation in his native Puerto Rico. Bench coach Will Venable served as the team’s acting manager on Saturday.

--Field Level Media