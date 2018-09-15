Red Sox hold off Mets, shrink magic number to 5

Jackie Bradley Jr. and Brock Holt each delivered two-run doubles in the fifth inning Saturday afternoon for the Boston Red Sox, who went on to defeat the New York Mets, 5-3, in the middle game of a three-game series at Fenway Park.

By virtue of their win, the Red Sox (102-47) cut their magic number for winning the American League East to five. The Mets fell to 10-4 this month.

The Red Sox took the lead in the first on Xander Bogaerts’ RBI single before the Mets produced their only hits and runs in the fourth inning. Jeff McNeil led off with a single against Rick Porcello and stole second before Todd Frazier drew a two-out walk. Brandon Nimmo followed with a three-run homer.

Porcello tossed a perfect fifth before the Red Sox put him in line for the win with a two-out rally in the bottom of the inning. Paul Sewald (0-6), the Mets’ third pitcher, retired the first two batters before giving up back-to-back singles to Steven Pearce and Ian Kinsler. Bradley followed with the game-tying double.

After Sewald intentionally walked Rafael Devers, Holt greeted Drew Smith with the tie-breaking double. Holt was pinch hitting for catcher Sandy Leon.

Pearce finished with three hits while Andrew Benintendi had two hits.

Porcello (17-7) allowed the three runs on two hits and one walk while striking out five. With three starts likely left in the regular season, Porcello has a chance at his second 20-win season.

A quartet of relievers combined for four innings of hitless relief, with Craig Kimbrel notching his 41st save with a perfect ninth.

Sewald dropped to 0-12 in 99 big league games, all of which have been relief appearances.

Mets starter Corey Oswalt allowed an unearned run on three hits and one walk while striking out three over 2 2/3 innings. He was pressed into a spot start due to a doubleheader Thursday.

