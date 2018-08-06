Red Sox rally for 10-inning win, sweep of Yankees

Jackie Bradley Jr. scored the tying run on a throwing error by third baseman Miguel Andujar with two outs in the ninth inning, and Andrew Benintendi hit a game-winning single with two outs in the 10th as the Boston Red Sox beat the New York Yankees 5-4 Sunday night, completing a four-game sweep at Fenway Park.

Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman blew his first save chance since May 4, ending a streak of 22 straight converted. He allowed three walks and J.D. Martinez’s two-out, two-run, bases-loaded single over second baseman Gleyber Torres’ leaping attempt, cutting New York’s lead to 4-3.

It appeared the Yankees were going to hold on for the win, but Andujar did not set himself and bounced the throw to first baseman Greg Bird on a ground ball by Xander Bogaerts, and Bradley scored from second.

The Red Sox were unable to win it in the ninth as Chapman struck out Mitch Moreland, but they came through after Matt Barnes (4-3) retired the side in the 10th.

After Sandy Leon singled off Jonathan Holder (1-3) and took second on a wild pitch, the Yankees intentionally walked Mookie Betts. Four pitches later, Benintendi capped the four-hour, 39-minute marathon by chopping a single up the middle as pinch runner Tony Renda scored.

Benintendi’s third career walk-off RBI gave Boston its fifth walk-off win of the season.

The Red Sox won for the eighth time in nine games and finished the series 9 1/2 games ahead of the Yankees in the AL East. The rivals have six meetings remaining this season.

The Yankees lost their season-high fifth game in a row and are 2 1/2 games ahead of the Oakland Athletics for the first AL wild card.

Before the dramatic rally lifted the Red Sox to their sixth four-game sweep of the Yankees at Fenway and fourth since divisional play began in 1969, the Yankees scored four times in the seventh.

Boston shortstop Bogaerts booted a potential double-play grounder by Aaron Hicks with the bases loaded. Bogaerts didn’t handle a high hop, and the ball went into shallow center field as Brett Gardner and Austin Romine scored to put New York ahead 2-1.

Giancarlo Stanton followed with an RBI single off Heath Hembree, and Torres’ sacrifice fly increased New York’s lead to three.

Before the ugly inning, the Red Sox held a 1-0 lead on Betts’ 26th homer, a drive over the Green Monster and onto Lansdowne Street in the fifth.

David Price held the lead until allowing the first two hitters to reach in the seventh. He was charged with two runs on four hits in six-plus innings.

Masahiro Tanaka allowed Betts’ homer but little else among six hits. He faced several lengthy at-bats and lasted 4 2/3 innings, and he remains unbeaten since April 17.

—Field Level Media