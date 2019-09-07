Encarnacion powers Yankees past Red Sox

Edwin Encarnacion hit a two-run homer that completely exited Fenway Park in the fourth inning and J.A. Happ pitched 6 1/3 outstanding innings as the New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 5-1 on Saturday afternoon.

Sep 7, 2019; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder J.D. Martinez (28) runs onto the field before a game against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees won for the ninth time in 12 games as they work toward their first American League East title since 2012.

After the first nine Yankees were retired in order, the Yankees sent nine men to the plate and took a 4-0 lead.

With runners at second and third, the Yankees took a 2-0 lead when Gary Sanchez’s double off Ryan Weber (2-3) fell in between second baseman Brock Holt and right fielder J.D. Martinez and kicked into the stands.

On the next pitch, Encarnacion hammered a curveball from Colten Brewer. The mammoth blast soared over the seats atop the Green Monster in left-center field and landed on Lansdowne Street.

Encarnacion’s second homer since coming back from a fractured right wrist on Tuesday occurred after center fielder Mookie Betts made a leaping catch on his potential double in the second inning.

Encarnacion added insurance with an RBI double in the ninth after Sanchez was hit by a pitch.

Happ (12-8) held the Red Sox to two singles and did not allow a run for the second straight start and fourth time overall. The veteran left-hander struck out seven, walked one, threw 92 pitches and recorded an out in the seventh inning for the first time since June 6 in Toronto and fourth time overall.

Adam Ottavino recorded the final two outs of the seventh, Tommy Kahnle allowed consecutive one-out hits in the eighth and Zack Britton retired Betts with two on to end the inning. Aroldis Chapman finished up in a non-save situation and allowed Martinez’s 35th homer of the season before getting the final out.

Boston used a bullpen game for the second straight game after using seven pitchers to get through Friday’s 6-1 win.

Travis Lakins pitched the first two innings as the first of eight Boston pitchers.

The Red Sox lost to the Yankees for only the second time in Boston. The Red Sox are 6 1/2 games behind Oakland for the AL’s second wild card.

Boston shortstop Xander Bogaerts recorded his 1,000th career hit with a fourth-inning single. He became the 32nd player to reach 1,000 career hits with Boston and joined Tris Speaker and Bobby Doerr as the third Red Sox to reach the milestone before turning 27 years old.

