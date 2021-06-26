Hunter Renfroe stars at plate, in field as Red Sox beat Yankees

Hunter Renfroe drove in a pair of runs and recorded a key out at the plate on a throw from right field, leading the Boston Red Sox past the visiting New York Yankees 5-3 in the opener of a three-game series Friday night.

Xander Bogaerts also had two RBIs as the Red Sox improved to 4-0 against the Yankees this season. Boston snapped a two-game skid in front of its first full-capacity sellout of the year.

DJ LeMahieu drove in two runs for the Yankees, who lost for just the third time in their last 10 games.

The Red Sox had just gone ahead 4-3 on a Renfroe sacrifice fly in the third inning when Gio Urshela led off the fourth with a double. The next batter, Miguel Andujar (three hits) singled to right, and Urshela was waved past third in an aggressive move.

Renfroe scooped up the ball and gunned Urshela down at the plate with time to spare, recording his major league-leading 11th outfield assist.

Garrett Whitlock (3-1) earned the win with two scoreless innings. Matt Barnes got a strikeout and a double play after allowing a pair of singles to start the ninth for his 16th save.

Boston got to New York starter Domingo German early, scoring three in the first. Bogaerts doubled in two, and Renfroe doubled him home.

The Yankees countered with three in the second. After Urshela reached on a Bogaerts error to load the bases, Clint Frazier walked to force in a run and LeMahieu singled home two.

Red Sox starter Martin Perez allowed three unearned runs on six hits and two walks over 3 2/3 innings. He struck out three.

German (4-5) surrendered four runs (three earned) on five hits and one walk in four innings, punching out three.

New York reliever Jonathan Loaisiga struck out four batters in the seventh when one reached on a wild pitch. After Zack Britton exited with an apparent injury in the eighth, Christian Vazquez singled home an insurance run off Luis Cessa.

The Red Sox honored fan favorite Dustin Pedroia with a pregame ceremony. The 2008 American League MVP spent 17 years in the organization before announcing his retirement in February.

--Field Level Media