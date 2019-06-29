Yankees outlast Red Sox in 30-run slugfest at London

DJ LeMahieu tied career highs with four hits and five RBIs, and Luke Voit added four hits as the New York Yankees outslugged the Boston Red Sox 17-13 on Saturday in London.

Jun 29, 2019; London, ENG; New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Hicks (31) celebrates a run during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at London Stadium.

The two teams brought the fireworks for Major League Baseball’s first game in Europe. Taking advantage of a hitter-friendly setup at London Stadium, the offenses combined for 37 hits (19-18 Yankees) in the second highest scoring Red Sox-Yankees game in history.

The game lasted 4 hours, 42 minutes — three minutes short of the modern era record for a nine-inning game.

Aaron Hicks, Aaron Judge and Brett Gardner all hit two-run homers for the Yankees, who extended their record streak of consecutive games with a homer to 30. New York won for the 12th time in its last 13 games.

Michael Chavis hit two three-run homers, and Jackie Bradley Jr. added a solo shot among four hits for the Red Sox. Boston has dropped four of its last six.

Voit exited in the fifth inning after his fourth hit (and third double) with tightness in his core muscle. He will be re-evaluated Sunday. The Red Sox lost Xander Bogaerts to a leg injury running the bases in the seventh.

Trailing 17-6 entering the seventh, Boston scored six runs — three on Chavis’ second three-run blast — to get within four. The Red Sox got the tying run to the plate with the bases loaded and two outs in the eighth, but Marco Hernandez grounded out.

The Yankees scored six runs in the first inning and forced Red Sox starter Rick Porcello from the game after just one out. Hicks’ homer was the big blow, preceded by three consecutive doubles.

But Boston came right back, scoring six in the bottom of the inning to knot the score. New York starter Masahiro Tanaka got just two outs and was pulled after serving up Chavis’ game-tying blast.

The showing of offense marked the first time the Yankees and Red Sox have both scored six runs against each other in the first inning, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. Porcello and Tanaka’s three combined outs were also the fewest by starters in a Red Sox-Yankees game, per Elias.

Porcello allowed six runs on five hits and a walk. Tanaka gave up six runs on four hits and two walks.

The Yankees went ahead 8-6 on Gardner’s blast off Steven Wright (0-1) in the third inning. They blew the game open with six runs in the fourth, which included Judge’s blast, and added three more in the fifth.

Bradley’s blast made it 17-7 in the sixth.

Chad Green (2-2) got the win in relief for New York, throwing two scoreless innings.

