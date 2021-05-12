Chris Bassitt strikes out 10 as Athletics nip Red Sox

EditorsNote: Edits to grafs 5-6

Matt Chapman hit a go-ahead single during Oakland’s two-run seventh as the Athletics tuned out the distraction of relocation rumors to earn a 3-2 win over the host Boston Red Sox to open a three-game series Tuesday night.

Matt Olson and Elvis Andrus each drove in a run for Oakland, which announced Tuesday that it would explore the possibility of relocating the team while continuing to pursue a local waterfront ballpark project.

“I think (we’re) just focused on playing. I mean, we’re not going anywhere,” Athletics manager Bob Melvin said before the game. “We play in the venue we’re at and until something changes I don’t think (the players) think too much of it.”

Athletics starter Chris Bassitt (3-2) struck out a season-high 10 batters while allowing two runs on three hits and zero walks over seven innings.

Oakland has won six of its last nine and tied the major-league lead for victories at 22.

Rafael Devers had a solo home run and J.D. Martinez an RBI for the Red Sox. Boston starter Nathan Eovaldi allowed just one run on two hits with a pair of walks and four strikeouts over six innings. Reliever Darwinzon Hernandez (0-2) gave up two runs in 1/3 inning.

Boston has dropped two straight after winning four in a row and five of six overall.

Olson walked and Jed Lowrie singled him over to third before Chapman’s single made it 2-1 Oakland with nobody out in the seventh.

After Mitch Moreland’s groundout moved Lowrie to third, he was thrown out at the plate trying to score as Sean Murphy reached on a fielder’s choice. Oakland still managed to pad its lead as Andrus’ two-out single plated Chapman from third.

Devers brought the Red Sox within a run with his solo homer in the home seventh. The ball narrowly cleared the Green Monster in left field, triggering an umpire review that ultimately upheld the call.

Jake Diekman put runners on first and second after walking Alex Verdugo and then Xander Bogaerts with one out in the ninth. Verdugo moved to third on Devers’ groundout, but Christian Vazquez popped out in foul territory to end the game.

Martinez’s sacrifice fly three batters into the home first gave Boston a 1-0 lead that lasted until Olson tied it with an RBI single in the fourth.

Athletics right-hander James Kaprielian will make his first major league start opposite Red Sox left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez (5-0, 3.82 ERA) on Wednesday night.

