Porcello (8 scoreless innings) carries Red Sox over A's

Rick Porcello scattered two hits and struck out eight over eight scoreless innings as the host Boston Red Sox cruised to a 5-1 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday.

Mitch Moreland snapped an 0-for-15 stretch with a two-run homer in the fourth inning while Mookie Betts continued his torrid stretch with a solo shot in the first.

Rafael Devers and Sandy Leon each drove in a run, and rookie Michael Chavis collected two hits and scored two runs for the Red Sox, who recorded just their second series victory of the season. Boston posted a three-game sweep of Tampa Bay from April 19-21.

The Red Sox improved to 4-4 on their nine-game homestand, which concludes with the series finale versus Oakland on Wednesday afternoon.

Porcello (2-3) followed up his first win on Thursday with a sterling performance against the Athletics, becoming the first Red Sox pitcher this season to complete at least eight innings. He walked two.

The 2016 American League Cy Young Award recipient’s lone blemishes were Ramon Laureano’s single to lead off the third inning and Nick Hundley’s two-out double in the fifth.

Tyler Thornburg surrendered Robbie Grossman’s homer to lead off the ninth inning before getting the final three outs, sending Oakland to a fifth straight loss to begin its nine-game road trip.

Betts opened the scoring after depositing a 1-0 fastball from Aaron Brooks (2-3) over the wall in center field for his sixth homer of the season, which was also the reigning AL Most Valuable Player’s 500th career run scored.

Leon doubled the advantage in the second inning after his single to right field plated Chavis.

Chavis collected his second single of the night in the fourth inning before Moreland sent a 3-1 sinker from Brooks over the wall in center for his team-leading eighth of the season.

Devers doubled to right field to plate J.D. Martinez in the fifth and chase Brooks, who yielded five runs (four earned) on six hits in 4 1/3 innings. He struck out two and walked three.

Brooks pitched significantly better in his previous meeting with Boston, when he yielded just two hits over six innings in a 7-0 win on April 1.

