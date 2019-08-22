Harper's homer helps Phillies sweep Red Sox

Bryce Harper hit a go-ahead, two-run home run in the fifth inning as the visiting Philadelphia Phillies completed a two-game sweep of the Boston Red Sox with a 5-2 win Wednesday.

Aug 21, 2019; Boston, MA, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Logan Morrison (8) takes a moment to sign autographs before the game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.

Harper’s blast the opposite way over the Green Monster in left field helped the Phillies to their first full-series sweep of the Red Sox since 2000. Boston had owned a 36-18 edge in their matchups since then prior to losing 3-2 Tuesday.

Reliever Jared Hughes (4-5) escaped a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the fourth and earned the win. Hector Neris converted his second save in two days and 23rd of the season with a perfect ninth.

Boston’s Jackie Bradley Jr. homered for the second straight game.

Bradley’s blast in the second inning off Phillies starter Drew Smyly gave Boston a 2-0 lead. Bradley had a chance to break the game open when he came up in the fourth with the bases loaded and one out, but Smyly won the rematch with a strikeout.

Hughes entered and got Mookie Betts to ground out to end the threat.

In the Philadelphia fifth, Cesar Hernandez doubled to lead off the frame, moved up on a wild pitch and scored on an error, getting the Phillies within 2-1. Adam Haseley walked, and one out later, Harper put the club ahead for good at 3-2 with his 27th homer of the season.

Corey Dickerson hit an RBI triple in the seventh and a run-scoring single in the ninth to complete the scoring for Philadelphia. Between those, Boston put runners on second and third with two outs in the eighth, but pinch hitter Chris Owings struck out against Jose Alvarez.

The Red Sox scored the first run of the contest when Betts and Rafael Devers hit back-to-back doubles in the first.

Boston starter Rick Porcello (11-10) took the loss, allowing three runs on three hits and four walks over five innings. He struck out three.

Smyly gave up two runs on five hits with three walks and four strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings.

