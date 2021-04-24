Kyle Seager, Chris Flexen power Mariners past Red Sox

Kyle Seager collected three hits and three RBIs and Chris Flexen pitched a career-high seven innings to fuel the Seattle Mariners to an 8-2 win over the host Boston Red Sox on Saturday afternoon.

Slideshow ( 21 images )

Sam Haggerty homered in the eighth inning for the Mariners, who improved to 7-3 on the road.

Flexen (2-1) allowed one run on four hits and struck out a career-high seven batters.

The Red Sox didn’t score against Flexen until the seventh. J.D. Martinez was hit by a pitch to open the inning before Flexen induced Xander Bogaerts to ground into a double play, the second of the day for the Mariners. Rafael Devers then doubled off the wall in left-center field and scored after Marwin Gonzalez grounded a single up the middle.

Seager, who broke out of an 0-for-20 slump with two hits on Friday, wore out Red Sox right-hander Nathan Eovaldi (3-2).

In the first inning, Ty France hit a one-out double and Seager followed by grounding a run-scoring single into right field.

Haggerty led off the second with a single, stole second and reached third on France’s two-out single on a dribbler down the third-base line. Seager hit a towering fly ball to center field that took one hop off the wall at the 420-foot sign, with his triple bringing home both runners. Seager scored on a wild pitch to make it 4-0.

With one out in the fifth, Seager doubled high off the wall in center field. He took third on a wild pitch and scored on a fielding error by shortstop Bogaerts.

Seager had two chances to hit a home run to complete the cycle, but struck out against left-hander Josh Taylor in the seventh and fouled out to third against right-hander Phillips Valdez in the ninth.

The Mariners made it 8-1 in the ninth on run-scoring singles by Evan White and Haggerty.

Devers doubled home the game’s final run in the bottom of the inning.

Eovaldi allowed five runs (four earned) on seven hits in five innings, with one walk and three strikeouts.

--Field Level Media