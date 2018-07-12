Sale fans 12 as Red Sox complete sweep of Rangers

EditorsNote: Fixes Sox’s streak to 9 in third graf

Chris Sale struck out 12 over seven scoreless innings, J.D. Martinez hit a two-run double in the Red Sox’s three-run fifth inning, and host Boston beat the Texas Rangers 4-2 to cap a three-game sweep Wednesday night.

Making his 200th career start, Sale (10-4) allowed six hits and walked one while recording 11 or more strikeouts for the fifth consecutive start.

Xander Bogaerts added an RBI triple in the fifth for the Red Sox, who won their ninth straight game to match their longest winning streak of the season.

Texas starter Bartolo Colon (5-7) fell short of passing Nicaragua’s Dennis Martinez to become the majors’ all-time winningest Latin-American pitcher.

Colon, a 45-year-old Dominican Republic native who has 245 victories, allowed four runs (three earned) on nine hits and two walks with three strikeouts over six innings.

Nomar Mazara and Robinson Chirinos each had an RBI for the Rangers, who have lost three straight games and eight of their past 10.

Boston scored its first run in the second inning when Eduardo Nunez hit a popup to shallow right field that was dropped by Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor, allowing Bogaerts to score from third.

Martinez’s two-RBI double and Bogaerts’ RBI triple boosted the lead to 4-0 in the fifth.

Mazara’s run-scoring single made it a three-run game in the eighth, and Red Sox reliever Heath Hembree loaded the bases, forcing Boston to turn to closer Craig Kimbrel for a four-out save.

Kimbrel immediately walked Chirinos to force in a run before striking out Joey Gallo to end the rally.

Kimbrel struck out the side in the ninth for his 28th save.

Texas center fielder Delino DeShields left the game with one out in the sixth inning after rolling his neck while diving for a ball. Ronald Guzman entered the game at first base, and Ryan Rua moved from first to center.

Before the game, Boston recalled left-hander Robby Scott from Triple-A Pawtucket and optioned lefty Jalen Beeks to Pawtucket.

Red Sox southpaw David Price (9-6, 4.44 ERA) faces his old team Thursday as the Toronto Blue Jays visit for the start of a four-game series. Rangers lefty Cole Hamels (4-8, 4.28) starts Friday’s opener of a three-game set at Baltimore.

