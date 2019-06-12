Pence's inside-the-park HR powers Rangers past Red Sox

Hunter Pence hit an inside-the-park home run, and the Texas Rangers defeated the host Boston Red Sox 9-5 Tuesday night.

Jun 11, 2019; Boston, MA, USA;

Right-hander Ariel Jurado (4-2) pitched six quality innings as the Rangers won the first two games of the four-game set at Fenway Park. Jurado allowed three runs on five hits and three walks with six strikeouts.

The Rangers spoiled the first major league start for Red Sox left-hander Darwinzon Hernandez (0-1).

Hernandez struggled with his control and allowed four runs (three earned) on four hits in three-plus innings. The 22-year-old, who was making his second big-league appearance, walked five and struck out seven.

Xander Bogaerts and Mookie Betts homered for the Red Sox, who have lost three in a row.

The Rangers scored in every inning between the second and sixth to take a 9-3 lead.

Rougned Odor hit an RBI ground-rule double to right field in the second to give Texas a 1-0 lead, but the Red Sox tied it in the bottom of the inning on Bogaerts’ leadoff homer to center field.

Both teams scored twice in the third, as Asdrubal Cabrera hit a two-run single in the top of the inning and the Red Sox’s Rafael Devers tied it at 3-3 with a two-run triple.

The Rangers took the lead for good in the fourth on Danny Santana’s sacrifice fly.

Ronald Guzman added a two-run double off the Green Monster in left field in the fifth for a 6-3 lead.

With one out in the sixth, Elvis Andrus doubled and scored when Nomar Mazara grounded a single into center.

Pence then hit a high fly ball just inside the right field foul pole. Boston’s Brock Holt lunged into the crowd in an effort to catch the ball, but it fell just over his glove. Holt thought the ball went into the stands for a home run, but it instead caromed off the base of the wall and trickled along the warning track toward the bullpens in right-center field.

By the time center fielder Betts reached the ball, which had come to a stop, Pence had scampered around the bases to make it 9-3.

The Red Sox’s J.D. Martinez hit an RBI double in the seventh. Betts homered leading off the ninth for the game’s final run.

