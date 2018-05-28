Benintendi, Martinez power Betts-less Red Sox past Blue Jays

Andrew Benintendi hit a three-run homer and finished with four RBIs, J.D. Martinez added a solo blast and two RBIs, and the host Boston Red Sox routed the Toronto Blue Jays 8-3 to open a three-game series on Memorial Day on Monday.

Two days after finishing a double shy of the cycle, Benintendi (3-for-5) did so again Monday after his third-inning single, fourth-inning homer and sixth-inning RBI triple. Benintendi has four homers and 13 RBIs in his last eight games.

Martinez matched teammate Mookie Betts and Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels for the major league-lead in home runs (17) while tying Baltimore’s Manny Machado for the majors’ lead in RBIs (44).

Red Sox starter David Price (5-4) allowed two runs on four hits with four walks and four strikeouts in five innings to get the win. Brock Holt and Jackie Bradley Jr. each drove in a run as well, as Boston won for the ninth time in 12 games.

Kendrys Morales and Yangervis Solarte each drove in a run for Toronto, which has dropped 11 of its last 15. Blue Jays starter Aaron Sanchez (2-5) gave up seven runs on nine hits with one walk and four strikeouts in five innings.

Toronto’s Josh Donaldson left the game with left calf tightness in the fifth inning. He finished 1-for-1 with two walks.

Betts sat for the second straight game because of left side tightness. After being a late scratch before Sunday’s loss to Atlanta, Betts could return as soon as Tuesday.

“I prefer to stay away from him for probably two days,” said Red Sox manager Alex Cora, adding that Betts was “feeling better” Monday. “If everything is going this way, there’s no need to push him. Makes no sense.”

Boston scored five runs in the fourth to make it a 6-1 game, highlighted by Martinez’s home run.

Blue Jays right-hander Marco Estrada (2-5, 5.40 ERA) opposes Red Sox righty Rick Porcello (6-2, 3.74) on Tuesday.

