Martinez's two-run HR helps Red Sox sweep Blue Jays

J.D. Martinez blasted a go-ahead, two-run home run in the sixth inning to help the host Boston Red Sox complete a three-game sweep of the Toronto Blue Jays with a 6-4 victory on Wednesday afternoon.

Martinez’s estimated 434-foot shot over the Green Monster in left-center field pulled him into a tie with Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels for the major-league lead with his 18th homer of the year.

Martinez had been tied with teammate Mookie Betts, who missed his fourth straight game with left side tightness. Betts is expected to return as soon as Thursday when the Red Sox open a three-game series in Houston.

Eduardo Nunez also knocked a solo home run (fourth of season) and had an RBI double with while both Jackie Bradley Jr. and Brock Holt had one RBI for the Red Sox, who have won nine of their last 11 games.

Teoscar Hernandez hit a two-run homer (his eighth) and Kendrys Morales had a two-run double for Toronto, which lost for the 13th time in 17 games.

The Blue Jays are 2-7 against AL East rival Boston this season.

Red Sox starter Eduardo Rodriguez (6-1) allowed two runs on three hits with one walk and seven strikeouts over 6 2/3 innings to earn the win.

Toronto starter Sam Gaviglio (2-1) suffered his first loss after surrendering four runs on seven hits while striking out seven in six innings.

Bradley’s third-inning double opened the scoring and Nunez went deep in the fifth to make it 2-0. Hernandez tied it with his homer in the top of the sixth.

Nunez’s RBI double and Holt’s RBI single came in the eighth.

After Toronto put runners on first and third against Red Sox reliever Brian Johnson with nobody out in the ninth, closer Craig Kimbrel came on and promptly walked the bases loaded before Morales’ double made it 6-4.

Devon Travis grounded out, 5-3, for the inning’s first out. Curtis Granderson struck out on a foul tip and Luke Maile grounded out 4-3 to lock up Kimbrel’s 18th save.

