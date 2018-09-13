Price stifles Jays as Red Sox earn 100th win

EditorsNote: new headline, rewords third and eighth grafs

David Price pitched seven strong innings, Boston scored a run on a wild pitch, and the Red Sox won their 100th game of the season Wednesday night with a 1-0 victory over the visiting Toronto Blue Jays.

It is the fourth time the Red Sox — who clinched a postseason berth Tuesday — have won 100 or more games in a season and the first time since 1946.

Price (15-6) allowed three hits and no walks while striking out seven.

Craig Kimbrel pitched around a walk and struck out two in the ninth to earn his 39th save of the season.

Toronto’s Aaron Sanchez (4-6) allowed one run, three hits, three walks and had two wild pitches while striking out six in seven innings.

Price set down the first 13 Blue Jays hitters — four on strikeouts — before Yangervis Solarte singled with one out in the fifth. The inning began with shortstop Xander Bogaerts making a diving play in the hole to throw out slow-running Kendrys Morales at first. Price ended the fifth on a flyout and a strikeout.

Sanchez was also strong, pitching around a leadoff single in the bottom of the first, a leadoff walk in the second inning and striking out the side in the third. Bogaerts ended the fourth when he was out trying for a double on his hit to left.

The Red Sox scored in the fifth. Mitch Moreland led off with a walk and was out on Rafael Devers’ grounder to second. Brock Holt singled to left, putting runners at the corners. Devers came home on a wild pitch.

Jonathan Davis singled to right with one out in the sixth for his first major league hit and the second hit of the game for Toronto. Davis reached second on a two-out passed ball, but Price ended the inning on a flyout.

Solarte hit his second single of the game with two outs in the seventh, and Aledmys Diaz ran for him. Price finished the inning by striking out Teoscar Hernandez.

Steven Wright replaced Price in the eighth and allowed a leadoff double to Rowdy Tellez. Danny Jansen walked. Pinch hitter Kevin Pillar struck out, and Billy McKinney forced Jansen at second on a grounder to second as Tellez took third. Devon Travis lined out to right, ending the inning.

Toronto’s Tyler Clippard survived a double and two walks in the bottom of the eighth.

—Field Level Media