Blue Jays belt eight HRs in rout of Red Sox

Teoscar Hernandez slugged two of the Blue Jays’ eight home runs and had a career-high six RBIs, Robbie Ray struck out 10 over six innings of three-run ball and the Toronto Blue Jays routed the Boston Red Sox 18-4 on Sunday afternoon.

Slideshow ( 37 images )

Hernandez (3 for 6) had three-run blasts in the first and the fourth. Bo Bichette (4 for 5) launched a three-run bomb, Rowdy Tellez added a two-run shot and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (3 for 5) homered for the third straight game, hitting a two-run shot for his majors-leading 21st homer.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (3 for 5), Marcus Semien and Cavan Biggio each added solo shots in the Blue Jays’ 20-hit attack. Toronto posted four-run innings in the first, fourth and fifth en route to its biggest offensive output of the season.

Ray (4-2), who gave up four hits and walked three, has totaled 23 strikeouts over 12 1/2 innings over his last two starts.

The Blue Jays have won back-to-back games and three of their last five.

Boston had not allowed more than two home runs in a game this season before the Blue Jays hit five in their 7-2 win Saturday.

The Blue Jays tied a franchise record with consecutive five-homer games, according to Sportsnet.

Xander Bogaerts and Bobby Dalbec each hit solo homers and Enrique Hernandez had a two-run double for Boston. Red Sox starter Martin Perez (4-4) gave up four runs in the first and five overall, allowing six hits and walking one in 1 1/3 innings.

Ryan Weber pitched 5 2/3 innings in relief of Perez and coughed up 11 runs on 13 hits and four home runs with two walks and seven strikeouts. Weber’s 11 earned runs matched a franchise record for a reliever and were the most allowed by a Boston bullpen arm since Hank Johnson (11) in 1934.

--Field Level Media