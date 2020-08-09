Blue Jays rally late, clip Red Sox

Left-hander Anthony Kay pitched 3 1/3 innings of scoreless relief, Rowdy Tellez drove in the go-ahead run with a groundout in the eighth inning and the visiting Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Boston Red Sox 2-1 on Saturday night.

Aug 8, 2020; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; The Toronto Blue Jays take batting practice prior to a game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Kay (1-0) held Boston to two hits and no walks while striking out three to earn his second career victory. Toronto’s winning run came against Red Sox right-hander Marcus Walden (0-1).

Anthony Bass earned his third save with a perfect ninth inning.

Chase Anderson made the start in his Blue Jays debut after opening the season on the injured list with an oblique strain. The right-hander, acquired in an offseason trade with the Milwaukee Brewers, allowed one run, one hit and two walks in three innings.

Boston starter Zack Godley threw four scoreless innings, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out three.

The Red Sox scored in the second inning on an RBI single by Christian Vazquez that followed walks to Xander Bogaerts and Mitch Moreland.

Toronto’s Wilmer Font allowed a walk and a single in two-thirds of an inning before being replaced in the fourth by Kay. Font ended the inning by retiring Kevin Pillar on a comebacker after Pillar batted for struggling Andrew Benintendi.

Boston’s Josh Osich overcame an Bogaerts error in the top of the fifth that ended when Cavan Biggio lined into a double play to first.

Toronto’s Phillips Valdez pitched around two singles and a walk in the top of the sixth that ended when Pillar threw out Travis Shaw at home on Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s single to right.

The Blue Jays tied the game in the seventh against Heath Hembree on Bo Bichette’s double that scored Randal Grichuk. Hembree also allowed two walks, leaving the bases loaded for Ryan Brasier who ended the threat with a strikeout.

The Blue Jays’ Lourdes Gurriel Jr. led off the eighth with a walk, took third on Grichuk’s one-out single and scored on a groundout to second by Tellez.

Jordan Romano pitched around a walk and a stolen base in the bottom of the eighth.

The Blue Jays returned outfielder Billy McKinney to the taxi squad to make roster space for Anderson.

