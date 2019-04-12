Devers' walk-off single caps Red Sox's rally over Jays

Rafael Devers singled with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth inning to lead the host Boston Red Sox to a much-needed, 7-6 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday night.

Apr 11, 2019; Boston, MA, USA; A table is covered with the awards collected by Boston Red Sox right fielder Mookie Betts (not pictured) during the 2018 season before a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

Mitch Moreland, who homered earlier in the game to erase a 5-0 deficit, tied it again in the ninth with a one-out double to drive in Mookie Betts. Xander Bogaerts walked, and Devers chipped his single past the infield as the Red Sox (4-9) picked up their first home win.

Freddy Galvis had given the Blue Jays a 6-5 lead in the top of the eighth with a solo home run, his fourth hit of the game. Toronto (4-9) lost for the eighth time in its last 10 games.

Ken Giles (0-1) took the loss, snapping his run of 34 consecutive saves without a blown opportunity. Marcus Walden (2-0), who stranded the bases loaded in the top of the ninth, got the win.

The Blue Jays got ahead with a five-run third inning, as a Red Sox starter struggled yet again.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. led off with a walk against Nathan Eovaldi, and Galvis hit a two-out single before Justin Smoak connected on the ninth pitch of his at-bat for a three-run homer. Randal Grichuk then walked, and Rowdy Tellez followed with a mammoth shot to deep right. Statcast measured the blast at 505 feet, the longest in the major leagues this season.

A costly Grichuk error on a Betts fly to center helped Boston begin rallying back in the bottom of the frame. J.D. Martinez and Devers each hit RBI doubles, and Dustin Pedroia singled in a run — his first RBI since Sept. 29, 2017 — to make it 5-3.

Boston scored another on a wild pitch in the fifth but fell short of tying the game then, as Devers was thrown out at home by Grichuk on a weak fly to center by Pedroia.

Moreland finally knotted the score for Boston in the seventh with his fourth homer in his last five games, but Galvis golfed a changeup from Ryan Brasier into the Blue Jays’ bullpen an inning later to regain the lead.

Eovaldi’s night ended after the fifth as he allowed five runs on six hits and four walks. Red Sox starters as a staff are 0-8 with a 8.79 ERA this season.

Blue Jays starter Aaron Sanchez gave up four runs (one earned) on five hits and four walks over five innings. He struck out five.

