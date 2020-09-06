Tellez helps Blue Jays knock off Red Sox

Rowdy Tellez had three hits, including a solo home run, to extend his hitting streak to eight games and Caleb Joseph added a solo homer and two RBIs as the visiting Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Boston Red Sox 10-8 on Sunday afternoon.

Sep 6, 2020; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Robbie Ray (38) looks away as Boston Red Sox catcher Kevin Plawecki (25) rounds the bases after his three-run home run during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had four hits for the Blue Jays (22-18) who split the season series with the Red Sox (14-28) at 5-5 after winning the rubber match of the five-game series.

At 4 hours, 23 minutes, it was the longest nine-inning game in Blue Jays’ history.

Kevin Plawecki hit a three-run homer for Boston, Xander Bogaerts had a two-run blast and Bobby Dalbec and Jose Peraza added solo shots. Plawecki left the game after being hit on the hand by a pitch in the seventh.

Toronto starter Robbie Ray allowed four runs in four innings. Thomas Hatch (3-1) pitched 1 2/3 hitless innings for the win. Rafael Dolis had a perfect ninth for his second save.

Boston starter Andrew Triggs allowed one run and three hits in three innings.

Yairo Munoz led off the first with a single. He suffered a hip strain running to first base and Jonathan Arauz ran for him. Bogaerts singled and Plawecki hit his first homer of the season to give the Red Sox a 3-0 lead.

Joseph led off the third with his first homer.

Dalbec hit his third homer in the fourth.

Toronto scored six runs in the fifth against Matt Hall (0-2) to lead 7-4. The bases were loaded with one out on two walks and a single when Gurriel hit an RBI single. Joe Panik followed with a two-run single. The go-ahead run scored on Derek Fisher’s infield single to the pitcher. Robinson Leyer replaced Hall and allowed Cavan Biggio’s two-run double.

Tellez led off the sixth with his eighth homer. After two singles and a walk, Jeffrey Springs replaced Leyer. A run scored on Joseph’s fielder’s choice grounder and another scored on Fisher’s single.

Peraza hit a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the sixth and led off the eighth with his first homer against A.J. Cole. Bogaerts followed with his 10th, a two-run shot that cut the lead to 10-8.

Blue Jays outfielder Teoscar Hernandez, who has 14 home runs, did not play because of an apparent rib injury.

