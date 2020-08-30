Dalbec and Devers power Red Sox over Nationals

EditorsNote: Reworked first 3 grafs to highlight Devers day

Aug 30, 2020; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts (2) reacts after scoring a two-run home run against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Bobby Dalbec wasted little time introducing himself to the Fenway faithful, but was upstaged by new teammate Rafael Devers.

Dalbec, a rookie first baseman, socked a two-run homer in his major league debut Sunday afternoon, but Devers finished 4-for-4 with two homers and three RBIs as the Red Sox rolled to a 9-5 victory over the visiting Washington Nationals.

Summoned to Boston after the morning trade of Mitch Moreland, Dalbec sparked a three-run rally in the third. The 25-year-old infielder made his first career hit a memorable one, ripping an opposite field shot into the grandstand off reliever Javy Guerra to put the Red Sox ahead 8-2.

Devers, who also reached base five times and scored three runs, bopped a two-run homer in the second inning and added a solo shot in the eighth.

Washington starter Austin Voth (0-4) surrendered five runs on six hits in just two innings of work.

Xander Bogaerts got the Boston offense in motion by drilling a two-run homer during a three-run first. It was his second home run in as many days and his eighth of the season.

Devers made it 5-0 when he connected off Voth in the second inning.

Boston starter Zack Godley struggled, allowing eight hits and five earned runs in 4 2/3 innings before exiting with an 8-5 lead.

Washington hit a pair of home runs off Godley, solo shots by Josh Harrison in the fourth and Eric Thames in the fifth.

Boston’s bullpen held the Nationals at arm’s length the rest of the way. Jake Osich (1-1) picked up the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief, with Austin Brice tossing a scoreless ninth. .

Kevin Plawecki added two hits and two RBIs for Boston.

Washington’s Trea Turner continued his torrid hitting, going 3-for-5 with a run scored. He finished 11-for-15 in the series, raising his season average to .360.

A veteran first baseman and member of the 2018 Red Sox World Series championship, Moreland was dealt to the San Diego Padres before the game in exchange for minor league prospects Hudson Potts and Jeisson Rosario. The Sox also released Marco Hernandez.

—Field Level Media