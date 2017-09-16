Preview: Brewers at Marlins

Although they are officially listed as the visiting team due to the damage inflicted in Florida by Hurricane Irma, the Milwaukee Brewers took advantage of the cozy confines of Miller Park to stay on a roll. The Brewers have won three in a row and six of seven entering the second of a three-game set against the reeling Miami Marlins.

First baseman Eric Thames has homered in three straight games for Milwaukee, which remained three games behind the first-place Chicago Cubs in the National League Central and 2 1/2 behind Colorado for the second wild-card. Neil Walker highlighted an eight-run eighth inning with a grand slam -- one of four homers hit by the Brewers -- in Friday’s series-opening 10-2 victory. Forced to shift the series to Milwaukee because or Irma, the Marlins have lost six in a row and 16 of 18. Miami’s pitching staff has unraveled over the past week, surrendering 53 runs during the six-game skid.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), FSN Florida (Miami)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Zach Davies (17-8, 3.67 ERA) vs. Marlins LH Adam Conley (6-7, 5.23)

Davies has posted nine quality starts in his last 11 appearances and is coming off another impressive performance, earning his third win over his last four turns after holding the reigning world champion Cubs to one run over seven innings Sunday. The 24-year-old has allowed only five earned runs over his last six starts, going 4-2 in that span, and hasn’t permitted a home run since July 30. Justin Bour is 5-for-11 with a home run and six RBIs against Davies.

Conley escaped with a no-decision last Saturday at Atlanta despite getting tagged for four runs on nine hits over 4 2/3 innings, running his winless streak to four starts. He has struggled to keep the ball in the park over the past seven weeks, yielding 11 of his 15 homers over his last nine starts. Ryan Braun is 5-for-9 against Conley, who has 25 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings versus the Brewers.

WALK-OFFS

1. Marlins 2B Dee Gordon is in the midst of a career-high 17-game hitting streak.

2. Thames is riding a five-game hitting streak, while 3B Travis Shaw ended a seven-game hitless drought at Miller Park with a 1-for-4 effort on Friday.

3. Marlins SS Miguel Rojas has hit safely in four straight games, going 7-for-16.

PREDICTION: Brewers 7, Marlins 4