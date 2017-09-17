Preview: Brewers at Marlins

The Milwaukee Brewers have a huge four-game series next weekend against the National League Central-leading Chicago Cubs at home, but they must first make it to that point in striking distance of a playoff spot. The Brewers look to take the rubber match of the three-game set when they host the struggling Miami Marlins on Sunday in the finale of the series that was switched to Milwaukee due to Hurricane Irma.

The Brewers had won three in a row and six of seven before giving up four runs in the first inning en route to a 7-4 loss Saturday night and trail the Cubs by four games while dropping 3 1/2 behind in the race for the NL’s second wild-card. Brandon Woodruff will try to get Milwaukee a big win before they head to Pittsburgh for three contests and Miami will counter with fellow rookie Dillon Peters. The Marlins ended a season-high six-game losing streak Saturday as Dee Gordon, who has hit safely in 18 of his last 19 games, recorded two singles and scored twice. Justin Bour is 3-for-7 with three RBIs and two runs scored in the series for Miami, which has lost 16 of its last 19 games and is 2-3 against the Brewers this year.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), FSN Florida (Miami)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Brandon Woodruff (1-2, 3.14 ERA) vs. Marlins LH Dillon Peters (0-1, 2.50)

Woodruff suffered through his worst start in the majors Monday when he allowed six runs on seven hits (two home runs) over five innings in a loss to Pittsburgh. The 24-year-old Mississippi State product had given up four runs and 17 hits (one homer) with 20 strikeouts across 23 2/3 innings in his first four starts with the Brewers. Although this is not technically a home game, Woodruff is 0-2 with a 4.58 ERA in three starts at Miller Park.

Peters makes the fourth appearance of his major-league career and is looking for a third quality start along with his first victory. The 25-year-old from Indianapolis blanked Philadelphia over seven innings in his big-league debut Sept. 1 and held the Phillies to two runs over six frames Tuesday while getting no-decisions in both outings. Peters is 7-3 with a 1.57 ERA in 13 starts at three different levels of the minors (not Triple-A) in 2017.

WALK-OFFS

1. Miami RF Giancarlo Stanton has hit the most homers (54) in the NL since Ryan Howard (58, 2006) but owns just one blast in his last 10 games.

2. The Brewers belted a pair of homers Saturday to give them 210 on the season, passing the 2001 team (209) for the third most in club history.

3. Marlins INF Miguel Rojas is 8-for-20 with three RBIs during a five-game hitting streak and has knocked in seven runs over his past eight contests with an at-bat.

PREDICTION: Brewers 5, Marlins 3