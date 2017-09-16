Walker's grand slam propels Brewers in rout of Marlins

MILWAUKEE -- Three home runs -- including a grand slam from Neil Walker -- sparked an eight-run rally in the eighth inning as Milwaukee Brewers erupted late for a 10-2 victory over the Miami Marlins Friday night at Miller Park.

Playing in front of a crowd of 19,369 after the series was shifted to Milwaukee from Miami because of Hurricane Irma, the Marlins got 4 2/3 innings out of Jose Urena.

The Brewers received yet another effective effort from the bullpen as they used seven relievers to cover eight innings behind Jeremy Jeffress, who went two innings in his first start as a big leaguer.

Jared Hughes (4-3) was credited with the win after striking out one in one inning of work.

Stephen Vogt’s home run gave Milwaukee a 2-0 lead in the second, but Miami tied it up in the bottom of the inning on an RBI single by J.T. Realmuto and a run-scoring single by Urena that put runners at the corners with two out.

Eric Sogard prevented a breakout inning, chasing Dee Gordon’s pop-up into shallow center field to end the threat.

Urena worked into the fifth, striking out three while holding Milwaukee to just the two runs on four hits and four walks -- one of them intentional.

Drew Steckenrider worked himself into and out of a jam in the seventh, walking Eric Sogard and Walker before striking out Ryan Braun and Travis Shaw to get out of it.

But after striking out Domingo Santana to open the eighth, Brian Ellington (0-1) missed his mark with a 101-mph fastball that Eric Thames crushed to right-center, breaking the tie with his third home run in as many days.

Ellington followed with a single to Manny Pina and skirted disaster when Brett Phillps flew out to center. But pinch-hitter Jett Bandy and Sograd drew walks to load the bases and Walker made Ellington pay when he crushed a 2-1 fastball to center.

Braun chased Ellington with a single but Shaw followed with a base hit off Dustin McGowan. Santana came next with the third home run of the inning before McGowan escaped.

NOTES: While Miami was officially the home team Friday, and will be all weekend, all stats will count as road games for the Marlins and home stats for the Brewers. ... Brewers RHP Jeremy Jeffress started a game for the first time since Aug. 26, 2011, when he was pitching for Double-A NW Arkansas in the Royals’ system. ... Milwaukee selected the contract of RHP Aaron Wilkerson from Double-A Biloxi on Friday and designated INF Yadiel Rivera for assignment. The Brewers also placed RHP Jimmy Nelson (torn labrum) on the 10-day disabled list. He’s scheduled to undergo surgery to repair a torn labrum in his shoulder Tuesday. ... Marlins OF Dee Gordon brought a 17-game hitting streak into the game, the longest streak of his career and the longest by a Marlins player this season.