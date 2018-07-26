Bote, Rizzo homer in 9th as Cubs rally past D-backs

David Bote tied the game with a one-out, two-run home run in the ninth inning against Arizona Diamondbacks closer Brad Boxberger, and Anthony Rizzo followed with a walk-off blast as the host Chicago Cubs rallied for three runs to record a dramatic 7-6 victory on Thursday.

Nick Ahmed belted his first career grand slam in the fifth inning to give Arizona a 6-1 lead, but the Cubs did the rest of the scoring to earn a split in the four-game series.

Ben Zobrist opened the last of the ninth with a walk. Boxberger (1-4) then got Javier Baez to line out before Bote hit an 0-2 pitch over the fence in center field to tie the game.

It was just the rookie’s second homer of the season.

Two pitches later, Rizzo connected for his 13th homer of the season, a blast to right field to end it.

The blown save was Boxberger’s fifth of the season.

Eddie Butler (1-1), who pitched a scoreless top of the ninth despite allowing a hit and a walk, was credited with the win.

Zack Godley pitched into the sixth inning, and batterymate Alex Avila supported him with a two-run homer, helping Arizona run up its big lead.

Thanks to Avila’s fourth-inning homer, the Diamondbacks took a 2-1 lead into the fifth inning before Tyler Chatwood’s wildness set the stage for Ahmed’s dramatics.

Chatwood, the major league leader in walks, issued free passes to Paul Goldschmidt, A.J. Pollock and, after a double play, Ketel Marte before getting pulled from the game with two outs and two aboard.

Cubs left-hander Brian Duensing then walked Daniel Descalso, loading the bases for Ahmed, who brought everyone home with his 13th home run of the season.

The Cubs chipped away, closing within 6-3 in the last of the fifth on an RBI single by Rizzo and a run-producing error by Diamondbacks third baseman Descalso. The Cubs made it 6-4 in the sixth when Baez struck out, only to reach first base on a wild pitch by Godley that allowed Kyle Schwarber to score.

Rizzo finished with three hits and two RBIs while Schwarber added a pair of hits, including a double, for the Cubs, who have split their last eight games.

Chatwood allowed four runs and five hits in 4 2/3 innings. He walked six and struck out four.

Ahmed scored twice, had two hits and drove in four runs for the Diamondbacks, who won the first two games of the series before losing the last two.

David Peralta and Steven Souza Jr. also had a pair of hits for Arizona.

—Field Level Media