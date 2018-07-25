Buchholz shines in return as D-backs down Cubs, 5-1

EditorsNote: revises third graf

Right-hander Clay Buchholz, returning from the disabled list after recovering from an oblique injury, pitched 6 2/3 solid innings, leading the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks to a 5-1 win over the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday night.

In his first game since June 24, Buchholz (3-1) allowed six hits, two walks and one run, striking out five and lowering his ERA to 2.38.

Steven Souza Jr. went 3-for-3 with an RBI and a walk for Arizona. The Diamondbacks, who are in second place in the National League West, have won three consecutive games.

Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks (6-9) took the loss, allowing seven hits, two walks and three runs in five innings. He struck out eight, tying his season high.

Jason Heyward led Chicago’s offense with a solo home run, his seventh long ball of the season.

The Cubs, who lead the NL Central, lost consecutive contests for the first time since a five-game skid from June 21-25.

Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant did not play due to discomfort in his left shoulder, and he might not play Wednesday, either.

Bryant was on the disabled list from June 23 to July 11 due to a similar injury, inflammation of his left shoulder.

Arizona opened the scoring with three runs in the fifth. Jon Jay started the rally with a one-out triple to right, and he scored on a single by Paul Goldschmidt. Souza added an RBI double, and Jake Lamb’s run-scoring single capped the inning.

The Diamondbacks extended their lead to 4-0 in the sixth. Nick Ahmed and Alex Avila started the rally with consecutive singles. Buchholz bunted both runners over, and Jay’s sacrifice fly scored Ahmed.

Chicago cut its deficit to 4-1 in the bottom of the sixth as Heyward sat on a 2-0 fastball and drilled it to left-center field.

Arizona used three pitchers in the seventh — Buchholz, Andrew Chafin and Archie Bradley — and managed to escape a two-out, bases-loaded jam. Bradley came in for one batter, striking out Albert Almora Jr. on four pitches.

The Diamondbacks’ Ketel Marte closed the scoring with an RBI single in the top of the ninth.

—Field Level Media