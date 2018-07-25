Late error helps Cubs salvage series against D-backs

Pitcher Tyler Chatwood — scheduled to start for the Chicago Cubs on Thursday — scored the winning run as an eighth-inning pinch runner, leading the Chicago Cubs to a 2-1 win over the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday afternoon at Wrigley Field.

Arizona, which had won the first two games of the series before Chicago prevailed in the finale, had two throwing errors in that crucial eighth inning.

Pedro Strop pitched a scoreless ninth inning to earn his fourth save. He overcame a one-out double by Paul Goldschmidt on a ball that Cubs right fielder Jason Heyward lost in the sun.

Carl Edwards Jr. (3-1) earned the win in relief. Arizona reliever T.J. McFarland (2-2) took the hard-luck loss.

Chicago’s was led on offense by center fielder Albert Almora Jr., who went 2-for-3 with two doubles and a diving catch.

A.J. Pollock led Arizona with a solo home run while Goldschmidt had two of the D-backs’ five hits.

Cubs left-hander Jon Lester, coming off a poor start versus the St. Louis Cardinals in which he gave up eight runs in three innings in a loss last Friday, pitched well but got a no-decision. This time, he allowed four hits, no walks and one run in six innings, striking out seven in his best start since June 20.

Arizona starter Robbie Ray also got a no-decision. After compiling a 7.65 ERA in his four starts this month, Ray was brilliant, pitching a season-high seven innings and allowing four hits, one walk and one run while striking out six.

Chicago opened the scoring in the fourth as leadoff hitter Almora doubled to right and scored on Ben Zobrist’s RBI single.

Pollock tied the score with his 13th homer of the season, a seventh-inning blast that he pulled to left. Pollock, on a 3-2 count, hit a high fastball clocked at 92 mph, and the high drive kept carrying into the bleachers.

The Cubs were playing with a short bench due to an injury to third baseman Kris Bryant (left shoulder). That left only backup catcher Victor Caratini, second baseman Javier Baez and Heyward.

Baez, who has a sore left knee, hit a pinch-hit single in the eighth and was immediately removed from the game in favor of Chatwood, who scored when shortstop Nick Ahmed threw over the head of first baseman Goldschmidt while trying to turn a double play on Heyward. That allowed Chatwood to score what became the winning run.

—Field Level Media