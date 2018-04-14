Cubs rally from eight runs down to beat Braves 14-10

Javier Baez hit a three-run double to highlight a big eighth inning as the Chicago Cubs erased an eight-run deficit to beat the Atlanta Braves 14-10 on a cold, wet and windy Saturday at Wrigley Field.

Atlanta led 10-2 heading into the bottom of the sixth inning before the bullpen unraveled. The Cubs scored a run in the sixth and two in the seventh, then exploded for nine in the eighth inning to complete the comeback.

Baez found the gap in left-center field to clear the bases and tie the game 10-10, and Braves reliever Sam Freeman walked in two runs to give Chicago the lead in the eighth. The Cubs scored twice more on a wild pitch and an error. Chicago scored nine runs on just three hits in the eighth inning.

Temperatures were in the 30s, a stiff 20-plus-mph wind was blowing in and a steady rain was falling, but the conditions didn’t hinder the Braves’ offense.

They racked up 15 hits, three by Ozzie Albies, who led off the game with a home run and had a double and a single while finishing with four RBIs.

Dansby Swanson had three hits and two RBIs, and Nick Markakis hit a two-run double during a six-run third inning for the Braves that knocked Cubs starter Jose Quintana out of the game.

Quintana surrendered seven runs on seven hits in 2 1/3 innings.

Braves starter Sean Newcomb allowed two earned runs on six hits with seven strikeouts and four walks in 5 1/3 innings. He got in trouble in the sixth inning, loading the bases and walking in a run, before exiting. Reliever Daniel Winkler got out of the inning by striking out Ian Happ and getting Efren Navarro to line out to left field.

Albert Almora hit a solo home run and made a diving catch in the first inning to help the Cubs get out of a jam.

The Braves will send right-hander Julio Teheran the to mound in Sunday’s series finale. The Cubs will counter with right-hander Tyler Chatwood.

Sunday forecasts are calling for rain with the potential for snow.

