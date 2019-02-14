Cubs add veteran reliever Cedeno: reports

FILE PHOTO: Sep 2, 2018; Washington, DC, USA; Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Xavier Cedeno (33) delivers a pitch in the eighth inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Cubs signed veteran left-handed reliever Xavier Cedeno on Wednesday, according to multiple reports.

Sources told the Chicago Sun-Times that Cedeno agreed to a one-year, $900,000 contract that also includes $300,000 in performance incentives.

Cedeno, 32, compiled a 2-0 record with a 2.43 ERA in 33 1/3 innings over a combined 48 games for the Chicago White Sox and Milwaukee last season. After an Aug. 31 trade to the Brewers, he had a 1.13 ERA in 15 appearances.

Cedeno owns a 10-7 record, three saves, a 3.69 ERA and a strikeout rate of 8.9 per nine innings for five teams during an eight-year major league career spanning 249 relief appearances. He has also pitched for the Houston Astros, Washington Nationals and Tampa Bay Rays.

Becoming the 42nd pitcher in Cubs camp this spring, Cedeno fills the roster spot vacated Wednesday by Kendall Graveman, who was put on 60-day injured list. Graveman underwent Tommy John surgery last summer, and he might miss the entire season.

