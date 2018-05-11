Contreras homers twice, drives in 7 as Cubs crush White Sox

Willson Contreras hit a pair of home runs, including a grand slam to highlight a big first inning, and the hot-hitting Chicago Cubs rolled over their crosstown rivals with an 11-2 win over the struggling Chicago White Sox on Friday at Wrigley Field.

Contreras hit his fourth and fifth home runs of the season and had two doubles, giving him seven extra-base hits in his last two games. He finished with a career-high seven RBIs on Friday.

Kris Bryant hit a solo home run, and Anthony Rizzo had an RBI single for the Cubs, who have won four in a row. They are averaging more than 10 runs a game in the first four-games of the current homestand. Bryant went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and three runs scored. The Cubs had 15 hits.

The Cubs sent nine batters to the plate in a five-run first inning. Ben Zobrist started the inning with a leadoff double. After Rizzo drove home Zobrist, Contreras launched a 3-2 fastball from White Sox starter Carson Fulmer deep to center field to give the Cubs a 5-0 lead.

Bryant led off the fourth inning with a no-doubt shot off a high fastball from White Sox reliever Hector Santiago deep into the left field bleachers to make it 6-1. It was Bryant’s seventh home run of the season and third this week.

Daniel Palka had an RBI double, and Jose Abreu drove in a run with a single for the White Sox, who have lost six in a row and 10 of 11. They’ve lost four straight and six of their last seven games against the Cubs.

Fulmer (2-3) gave up five runs on three hits in 1 2/3 innings.

Cubs starter Tyler Chatwood (3-3) allowed two runs on three hits with six strikeouts and five walks in five innings.

Game 2 of the three-game series is Saturday. Jon Lester (2-1, 2.82 ERA) is slated to start for the Cubs, while the White Sox turn to James Shields (1-3, 5.14).

—Field Level Media