White Sox belt six homers, crush Cubs

Jose Abreu hit two home runs, leading a six-homer barrage, and Dallas Keuchel pitched eight strong innings to lift the visiting Chicago White Sox past the Chicago Cubs 10-1 on Friday night for their sixth straight victory.

Aug 21, 2020; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel (60) delivers the baseball in the first inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

The White Sox struck for early success against Cubs starter Jon Lester, reaching the left-hander for eight runs and nine hits in 3 2/3 innings. Lester (2-1) struck out three and yielded four home runs without issuing a walk. He entered the night with three home runs allowed in 23 innings.

Keuchel (4-2) spaced one run and six hits in eight innings with one walk and three strikeouts. The left-hander retired the first 11 Cubs he faced.

Luis Robert, Danny Mendick, Yasmani Grandal and Eloy Jimenez also homered for the White Sox, who have smacked 24 home runs in their past seven games.

The White Sox out-hit the Cubs 12-7 and improved to a season-best five-games over .500. Right fielder Adam Engel went 3-for-4 while Grandal, Abreu and Jimenez had two hits apiece. Grandal and Robert each had two RBIs.

After the Cubs loaded the bases on two singles and an error with no outs in the sixth, Keuchel escaped unscathed by getting a popout in foul ground and inducing Javier Baez to hit into a double-play grounder.

Nico Hoerner drove in the Cubs’ lone run with an eighth-inning single. Victor Caratini was 2-for-3 with a double, and Albert Almora Jr. also had two hits.

Back in the lineup for the first time since leaving in the late innings of Tuesday’s home win against Detroit with right hand soreness, Robert opened the scoring with a two-run home run in the second.

Grandal also went deep in his return. The catcher had been out since Monday with lower back stiffness.

Yoan Moncada was held out of the game because of leg soreness, but White Sox manager Rick Renteria said Moncada is expected to return Saturday.

For the Cubs, Kris Bryant (left wrist soreness) missed his fourth consecutive game.

—Field Level Media