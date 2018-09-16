Castillo stymies Cubs, deals Reds 2-1 win

Cincinnati corner outfielders Scott Schebler and Phillip Ervin homered and right-hander Luis Castillo pitched 6 2/3 strong innings when the visiting Reds broke the Chicago Cubs’ three-game winning streak with a 2-1 victory at Wrigley Field on Sunday.

Joey Votto had three hits and Castillo (10-12) gave up only four hits and one run as the Reds broke an eight-game losing streak to the Cubs, which despite the loss maintained a 2 1/2-game lead over Milwaukee in the National League Central when the Brewers lost to Pittsburgh.

Albert Almora Jr. had one of the Cubs’ five hits and drove in their only run with a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning.

The Cubs (87-62) will open a three-game series in Arizona on Monday, their final series outside of Chicago. The Cubs will play a three-game set at the White Sox next weekend before home series against Pittsburgh and St. Louis. The Cubs finish the season against the playoff contending Cardinals on Sept. 28-30.

Castillo made his 10th quality start of the season in his fifth start against the Cubs, getting his second victory against them this season. He struck out two and walked four.

Cubs left-hander Jose Quintana (13-10) gave up five hits and two runs in five innings, when he was denied a career-high 14th victory. He had seven strikeouts and three walks and has given up only eight earned runs in his last six starts.

Schebler hit the first pitch of the game for a homer, his 17th, and Ervin hit his seventh homer to lead off the fourth inning for a 2-0 lead.

Anthony Rizzo’s single to lead off the Cubs’ fourth inning was their first hit off Castillo.

The Cubs scored in the fifth inning when Addison Russell walked with one out, pinch-hitter Willson Contreras doubled and Almora hit a sacrifice fly to make it 2-1.

Pinch-hitter Kris Bryant and Almora singled with two outs in the seventh inning to knock out Castillo, and the runners moved up on a wild pitch before Amir Garrett struck out Rizzo to end the inning.

Cubs second baseman Daniel Murphy singled with two outs in the eighth inning but was thrown out attempting to take second, and Raisel Iglesias pitched the ninth inning for his 27th save.

