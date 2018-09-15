Lester, 4 Cubs relievers shut out Reds

Jon Lester continued his mastery of Cincinnati as the host Chicago Cubs defeated the Reds 1-0 Saturday afternoon.

The Cubs (87-61), who are trying to hold off Milwaukee in the National League’s Central Division, won their third straight game.

Lester (16-6), a left-hander, allowed two hits in seven innings, with two walks and nine strikeouts. Lester improved to 7-1 in 16 career starts against Cincinnati, all of those with Chicago. The Cubs are 14-12 in those games, including four straight victories.

Cincinnati (63-86), which is in last place in the NL Central, lost its third in a row.

Reds left-hander Cody Reed made it an unlikely pitching duel.

Reed pitched five shutout innings and allowed just two hits, with two walks and a career-high 10 strikeouts. Reed who is 1-10 in his career, was 0-3 with a 16.20 ERA in three previous starts against the Cubs.

The Cubs scored the lone run in the sixth inning against right-hander Sal Romano (7-11).

Javier Baez led off with an infield single to second baseman Dilson Herrera. David Bote grounded out to third, with Baez advancing to second. After Addison Russell struck out, Willson Contreras grounded a soft single to right field to score Baez.

Four Cubs relievers combined to pitch the final two innings to complete the shutout.

Left-hander Justin Wilson pitched the eighth, allowing one hit and striking out one.

Cubs manager Joe Maddon used three relievers in the ninth, with each getting one out.

Right-hander Jesse Chavez started the inning by getting pinch hitter Scooter Gennett to fly out to left field. After a line-drive single to center by Jose Peraza, Chavez was replaced by left-hander Randy Rosario, who got Joey Votto to fly out to center field.

Right-hander Steve Cishek then came on to face Eugenio Suarez, getting him to ground out to third to end the game. Cishek earned his fourth save of the season in place of Pedro Strop, who is out for the rest of the regular season with a left hamstring strain.

