Streaking Cubs rout Reds, win 5th straight

Right-hander Kyle Hendricks threw seven scoreless innings, rookie David Bote homered and drove in three runs and Jason Heyward had four hits and drove in two runs as the host Chicago Cubs completed a four-game sweep of the Cincinnati Reds 9-0 on Sunday afternoon.

Hendricks (10-10) gave up just two hits — both singles by Tucker Barnhart — with one walk and five strikeouts. Hendricks faced just two batters over the minimum.

It was Chicago’s fifth straight win. The Cubs began the day with a four-game lead in the National League Central. The last-place Reds have lost five straight.

The Cubs jumped on struggling Reds starter Homer Bailey (1-12) from the outset, hitting some line shots while scoring three unearned runs in the first inning due to a big Reds error.

Daniel Murphy opened the inning with a squib hit down the third-base line. Murphy should have been forced at second, but shortstop Jose Peraza threw widely to the base, and Murphy later scored on a groundout by Willson Contreras.

Later in the inning, Heyward smashed an RBI triple when center fielder Billy Hamilton fell down trying to chase it, and then Bote ripped a hard single to right to score Heyward.

In the third, Bote launched a two-run homer run to left field that extended the Cubs’ lead to 5-0. It was Bote’s sixth home run and third in five games, including a 10th-inning walk-off blast on Friday.

Heyward singled home another run in the fifth, scoring Anthony Rizzo, who doubled.

In five innings, Bailey allowed six runs (three earned) on eight hits. He didn’t walk a batter and struck out two. The Reds have lost 17 of his 18 starts this season.

Rizzo also doubled in the seventh and eventually scored on a balk by Reds reliever Robert Stephenson. On the next pitch, Kyle Schwarber ripped a two-run homer, his 24th of the season, halfway up the seats in right-center field.

Murphy also finished with two of the Cubs’ 13 hits.

Cubs lefty Randy Rosario worked the final two innings, allowing one hit, a double by Dilson Herrera, only Cincinnati’s third hit of the game.

