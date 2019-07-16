Castillo fans 10 as Reds top Cubs

Eugenio Suarez, Yasiel Puig and Curt Casali homered, and the visiting Cincinnati Reds pulled away for a 6-3 win over the Chicago Cubs on Monday night.

Jul 15, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Cubs President of. baseball operations Theo Epstein is interviewed by media before the game between the Chicago Cubs and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Luis Castillo (9-3) struck out 10 batters over six innings in his first start since appearing in the All-Star Game. Cincinnati won for only the second time in the past six games.

Kyle Schwarber went 2-for-5 with a solo home run to lead Chicago at the plate. Jason Heyward finished 2-for-4 with an RBI for the Cubs, whose three-game winning streak ended.

The Reds trailed 3-1 after five innings before scoring the game’s final five runs.

Cubs reliever Steve Cishek (2-5) took the loss after giving up two runs (one earned) in one inning. He was one of four relievers to appear after starter Kyle Hendricks, who held Cincinnati to two runs in six innings.

The Reds opened the scoring with two outs in the first inning. Suarez pounced on a 3-2 sinker and drove it over the ivy-covered wall in left-center field for his 22nd homer.

The Cubs pulled even in the third when Schwarber clubbed a solo shot an estimated 426 feet to left-center field. The blast marked Schwarber’s 20th homer of the season and his second in as many games.

In the fourth, the Cubs scored twice to jump ahead. Heyward had an RBI groundout to break the tie, and Anthony Rizzo added another run when he scored from third base on a wild pitch by Castillo.

Puig ripped a solo homer in the sixth to cut the Reds’ deficit to 3-2. It was his 22nd homer, which moved him back into a tie for the team lead with Suarez.

Cincinnati added two runs in the seventh to grab a 4-3 advantage. Casali lifted Cishek’s first pitch over the wall in left field for his sixth homer. A fielding error by Cubs third baseman David Bote allowed the go-ahead run to score.

The Reds tacked on two more runs in the eighth on Kyle Farmer’s RBI double and Michael Lorenzen’s RBI single.

—Field Level Media