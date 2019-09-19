Reds edge Cubs in 10 innings to win series

Jose Iglesias hit a go-ahead double in the top of the 10th inning, and the visiting Cincinnati Reds held on for a 3-2 win over the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night.

Sep 17, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; Cincinnati Reds center fielder Brian O'Grady (34) can't make the catch in the first inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

Eugenio Suarez homered and Alex Blandino drove in a run for Cincinnati (72-81), which played the spoiler role as it took two of three games in the series. The Reds have won three of their last four and five of seven.

Willson Contreras homered and Kyle Schwarber drove in a run for Chicago (82-70). The Cubs slipped three games behind the St. Louis Cardinals for first place in the National League Central, and they remained tied with the Milwaukee Brewers both in the division and for the NL’s second wild-card spot.

Reds left-hander Amir Garrett (5-3) got the win after striking out Schwarber to end the ninth.

Cubs right-hander James Norwood (0-1) drew the loss. He faced five batters and retired only one, giving up one run on two hits, two walks and a wild pitch.

Reds closer Raisel Iglesias pitched a scoreless 10th for his 33rd save.

The Reds grabbed a 1-0 lead in the fourth. Suarez hit a 1-1 pitch an estimated 409 feet to straightaway center field for his 48th home run of the season.

Suarez’s blast marked the most homers in a single season by a Venezuelan-born player, passing Andres Galarraga, who hit 47 homers with the Colorado Rockies in 1996. It also tied him for the most home runs by a National League third baseman, joining Adrian Beltre (2004) and Mike Schmidt (1980).

Another homer milestone is within reach for Suarez, who is third on the Reds’ single-season list with nine games left. He trails only George Foster (52 homers in 1977) and Ted Kluszewski (49 homers in 1954).

The Cubs pulled even at 1 in the bottom of the fourth. Nicholas Castellanos led off the inning with his 56th double, which leads the majors. He advanced to third base on a wild pitch and scored on a sacrifice fly by Schwarber.

The Reds regained a 2-1 lead in the seventh after loading the bases with one out. Blandino hit a sacrifice fly to left to drive in Iglesias, but Joey Votto struck out in the next at-bat to end the inning.

Contreras hit his 24th homer in the bottom of the seventh to make it 2-all. His blast to left-center field went 369 feet.

Reds starter Tyler Mahle went six innings, allowing one run on one hit, the double by Castellanos. Mahle walked two and struck out three.

Cubs starter Jon Lester worked five innings, allowing one run on six hits, with two walks and five strikeouts.

