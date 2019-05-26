Suarez helps Reds pull away for 10-2 win over Cubs

Eugenio Suarez went 2-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs, and the Cincinnati Reds pulled away for a 10-2 win over the host Chicago Cubs on Sunday afternoon.

May 26, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jose Quintana (62) pitches against the Cincinnati Reds during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Curt Casali hit a two-run homer and Joey Votto and Kyle Farmer drove in one run apiece for Cincinnati, which claimed the rubber match of the series. The Reds finished with 17 hits and had seven players notch multiple hits.

Willson Contreras and Javier Baez each hit solo home runs for the Cubs, who lost Kris Bryant for the game after a scary outfield collision during the sixth inning. Bryant chased a fly ball toward the gap in right-center field, where he slammed into teammate Jason Heyward and stayed down on a knee until trainers arrived.

Reds right-hander Tanner Roark (4-3) pitched five scoreless innings to earn the win. He scattered six hits, walked one and struck out nine for a season high.

Cubs left-hander Jose Quintana (4-4) surrendered six runs (five earned) in 5 1/3 innings. The Reds battered him for 12 hits, including 10 singles, while drawing one walk and striking out twice.

The Reds opened the game with four straight singles and grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first. Suarez drove in the first run with a softly hit single to right field that scored Nick Senzel. Two batters later, Jose Iglesias grounded into a 4-6-3 double play with the bases loaded and nobody out, but Votto scored from third.

A sacrifice fly by Suarez increased the Reds’ lead to 3-0 in the third.

The Reds scored four more runs in the sixth to pull ahead 7-0. Kyle Farmer had a pinch-hit, RBI double and Votto had a sacrifice fly during the outburst. Casali scored on a wild pitch and Senzel scored on the Cubs’ outfield collision.

Contreras hit his 12th homer in the bottom of the sixth to break the shutout.

Suarez added a sacrifice fly in the eighth to make it 8-1.

Baez belted a shot to right field in the bottom of the eighth.

Casali finished the scoring with a two-run blast in the ninth. It was his first homer of the season and came against Cubs backup catcher Victor Caratini, who pitched the ninth inning of the blowout.

—Field Level Media