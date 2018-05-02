Arenado homers twice as Rockies crush Cubs

Nolan Arenado went 3-for-6 with a double, two home runs and five RBIs, and the Colorado Rockies pulled away for an 11-2 win over the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday afternoon at Wrigley Field.

Trevor Story and Chris Iannetta also homered for Colorado, which won the rubber match of the three-game series.

Rockies left-hander Tyler Anderson (2-0) held the Cubs to two runs on three hits in seven innings. He walked one and struck out nine in his first appearance since leaving Friday’s game after 1 1/3 innings because of lightheadedness and shortness of breath.

Cubs right-hander Yu Darvish (0-3) remained winless since joining the team on a six-year, $126 million deal in the offseason. The 31-year-old gave up six runs (five earned) on seven hits in 4 1/3 innings as his ERA ballooned to 6.00.

Anthony Rizzo and Kris Bryant homered for the Cubs, who scored three runs or fewer for the eighth straight game.

Colorado seized a 2-0 lead in the first. Charlie Blackmon drew a leadoff walk, and Arenado blasted a two-run shot to center field.

One inning later, the Rockies made it 3-0 on Blackmon’s run-scoring single to right field.

Another run in the third increased Colorado’s advantage to 4-0. Gerardo Parra doubled to right field and swiped third base. He scored two batters later on a groundout by Daniel Castro.

Chicago snapped its shutout on a solo home run by Rizzo in the fourth. The shot to right field marked Rizzo’s second homer in the past two games and his third of the season.

The Rockies answered quickly with a pair of solo home runs by Story and Iannetta in the fifth to pull ahead 6-1.

Bryant’s solo homer trimmed the Cubs’ deficit to 6-2 in the sixth. The long ball to left field was Bryant’s first home run since he was hit in the helmet by a 96 mph fastball from Rockies right-hander German Marquez on April 22.

Colorado poured on five more runs in the eighth. Arenado hit a three-run homer to left field for his second home run of the day and his seventh of the season. Parra and Iannetta also drove in one run apiece.

