Cubs slip past Rockies in series opener

Kris Bryant tripled and scored the go-ahead run in the sixth inning Monday as the Chicago Cubs finished off a 3-2 victory over the visiting Colorado Rockies in the opener of a three-game series.

The game was the first between the Rockies and Cubs since April 22, when Bryant was hit on the brim of the helmet from a 96 mph German Marquez fastball. Bryant missed the Cubs’ next four games.

Both benches were warned in the first inning by plate umpire Jeff Nelson when Colorado’s Charlie Blackmon, the second batter of the game, was grazed on the elbow by a pitch from Cubs starter Jon Lester.

Lester gave up two runs over 5 2/3 innings, but neither run was earned. The left-hander allowed five hits and three walks while striking out five.

Chicago reliever Luke Farrell (1-0) struck out two over 1 1/3 scoreless innings for his first career victory. Steve Cishek recorded the final two outs for his first save.

The Cubs extended their winning streak to five games, giving up a combined four runs in those contests. They were coming off a four-game sweep of the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Cubs took an early lead on Addison Russell’s RBI single in the second inning.

The Rockies went on top 2-1 with a pair of runs in the fifth inning. Charlie Blackmon hit an RBI single, and Nolan Arenado drove in a run on a double. The Rockies were helped in the inning by a Javier Baez error, when the second baseman dropped a throw while covering the first base bag.

The Cubs came right back in the bottom of the fifth to tie the score 2-2 on an Albert Almora RBI single.

Bryant led off the bottom of the sixth with a triple off Rockies starter Kyle Freeland that rebounded off the brick wall, back toward the infield. Bryant scored on a groundout by Anthony Rizzo.

Freeland (1-4) gave up three runs on six hits over seven innings with five strikeouts and a walk.

Rockies right fielder Noel Cuevas had three hits. Russell had two hits for the Cubs and is now 6-for-11 over the first five games of the homestand.

—Field Level Media