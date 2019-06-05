Hendricks, Cubs halt Rockies' winning streak at 8

EditorsNote: Clarifies situation when Hendricks hit RBI single; other minor edits

Jun 4, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks (28) throws the ball in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Wrigley Field.

Kyle Hendricks struck out 10 in seven solid innings, Kyle Schwarber and Javier Baez homered, and the host Chicago Cubs beat the Colorado Rockies 6-3 on Tuesday night.

Playing in just his second game for the Cubs, Carlos Gonzalez doubled and drove in two runs against his former team, and Pedro Strop pitched the ninth for his fifth save of the season.

Daniel Murphy homered and drove in two runs and Nolan Arenado singled to extend his hitting streak to 14 games for Colorado, which had its eight-game winning streak snapped.

Following up a strong May in which he went 4-0 with a 1.81 ERA, Hendricks (6-4) began June by going at least seven innings for the fifth time in his last seven starts.

He outdueled Rockies starter Jeff Hoffman (1-2), who pitched six innings but allowed five runs on six hits. He struck out seven and walked just one before leaving for a pinch hitter in the seventh inning.

The game was tied at 2 in the fifth when the Cubs grabbed the lead on Schwarber’s two-out solo home run, his 11th of the season. They increased the lead in the sixth inning when Anthony Rizzo led off with a single to right and Baez hit his 15th home run of the season on the next pitch.

Colorado trimmed the lead in the seventh inning. Ryan McMahon led off with a double that just missed being a home run. He moved to third on a groundout and scored on Tony Wolters’ single to right.

The Cubs added another run on Gonzalez’s sacrifice fly in the eighth.

The Rockies got a run in the first when David Dahl, Arenado and Murphy had consecutive singles, but the Cubs came back in the second inning.

Baez led off with a single and Gonzalez doubled in his first at-bat against his former team to tie the game. After an intentional walk, Hendricks singled with two outs to give Chicago a 2-1 lead.

Colorado tied it in the fourth when Murphy hit an opposite-field homer, his fourth of the season.

