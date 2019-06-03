Lester, Cubs down Angels in makeup game

Jon Lester went seven strong innings to end his roughest stretch of the season, and Chicago Cubs scored five times in the sixth inning to halt a three-game skid with an 8-1 home win over the Los Angeles Angels on Monday.

Jun 3, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras (40) scores in the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

In the makeup of a postponed game from April 14, the Cubs won for just the third time in 11 games. The Angels, who were in Seattle on Sunday and host Oakland on Tuesday night, had won seven of their previous nine.

Lester (4-4) posted a hefty 10.29 ERA while losing his previous three starts, but the left-hander didn’t allow his lone run until the seventh inning. He gave up four hits and one walk while striking out six.

Javier Baez (three RBIs) and Willson Contreras each homered in the seventh inning for Chicago, which matched its run total from the previous four games combined.

The Cubs got on the board in the fourth after singles by Kyle Schwarber and Kris Bryant opened the inning. Schwarber eventually scored on Baez’s fielder’s choice.

Two innings later, Bryant walked and Baez doubled him home to give Chicago a 2-0 lead. Carlos Gonzalez walked and Contreras singled, loading the bases and knocking out Angels pitcher Trevor Cahill (2-6). Jason Heyward extended the advantage with a two-run double down the right field line off Justin Anderson.

Addison Russell then drove in a run with a sacrifice fly to right, and Schwarber delivered an RBI single to complete the five-run sixth.

Cam Bedrosian pitched a perfect opening inning for Los Angeles, then gave way to Cahill, a former Cub. Cahill lasted only 4 1/3 innings and was charged with five runs while giving up six hits.

Los Angeles loaded the bases twice in the seventh but managed only the one run. That came off Jonathan Lucroy’s sacrifice fly to right field on a stellar diving catch by veteran Gonzalez, who made his Cubs debut Monday.

Angles infielder David Fletcher extended his hitting streak to 13 games with a single to open the contest. He is batting (22-for-54) .415 during his run.

