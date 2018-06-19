FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
US MLB
June 19, 2018 / 3:44 AM / Updated 4 hours ago

Dodgers-Cubs postponed by rain, power outage; DH set for Tuesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

After waiting nearly three hours to begin action, Monday night’s game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs was postponed due to rain and a limited power outage at Wrigley Field.

In addition to showers in the area, a small power outage affected the operation of the right field lights.

The game will be made up as part of a split doubleheader on Tuesday, with the first game scheduled for a 1:05 p.m. ET start time. The night game is scheduled for 8:05 p.m.

The three-game series is the Dodgers’ only trip to visit the Cubs this season.

—Field Level Media

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.