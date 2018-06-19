Dodgers-Cubs postponed by rain, power outage; DH set for Tuesday

After waiting nearly three hours to begin action, Monday night’s game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs was postponed due to rain and a limited power outage at Wrigley Field.

In addition to showers in the area, a small power outage affected the operation of the right field lights.

The game will be made up as part of a split doubleheader on Tuesday, with the first game scheduled for a 1:05 p.m. ET start time. The night game is scheduled for 8:05 p.m.

The three-game series is the Dodgers’ only trip to visit the Cubs this season.

