Adam Duvall hits two more HRs as Marlins rout Cubs

Adam Duvall hit two home runs for the second day in a row, Pablo Lopez fired seven scoreless innings, and the Miami Marlins cruised to an 11-1 win over the host Chicago Cubs on Saturday afternoon.

Jesus Sanchez added his first career home run for the Marlins, and Lewin Diaz hit his second. Duvall had four RBIs to lead Miami, which has won back-to-back games after losing four consecutive.

Jason Heyward hit a solo homer for the Cubs’ lone run. Chicago has lost five of six.

Lopez (3-4) enjoyed his most dominant start of the season. He gave up one hit, walked none and struck out seven to lower his ERA from 3.12 to 2.86.

Cubs starter Jake Arrieta (5-8) was pelted for six runs (four earned) on six hits in three innings. He walked none and struck out five before giving way to the bullpen.

The Marlins quickly jumped on Arrieta to take a 3-0 lead in the first. Jesus Aguilar started the scoring with an RBI groundout to drive in Jazz Chisholm, and Duvall followed one batter later with a two-run, opposite-field shot into the right-field bleachers.

In the second, Jorge Alfaro hit a leadoff single, stole second base, advanced to third on a passed ball and came home on a sacrifice fly by Jon Berti to make it 4-0 for Miami.

Duvall hit his second homer of the day and 16th of the season to make it 6-0 in the third. It was his third multi-homer game of the season and gave him four homers in the series.

Sanchez increased Miami’s lead to 7-0 in the fifth with a run-scoring infield single.

A wild pitch by Cubs reliever Cory Abbott allowed Berti to score the Marlins’ eighth run in the sixth.

In the seventh, Sanchez made it 9-0 with his milestone home run in his 14th career game. He pulled a fastball just over the wall in left field.

Diaz capped off Miami’s barrage with a two-run homer in the eighth, his second.

Heyward’s solo shot in the bottom of the eighth was his fifth of the season.

--Field Level Media