Dickerson, Aguilar power Marlins past Cubs

Corey Dickerson slugged a three-run, go-ahead homer in the seventh inning, leading the Miami Marlins to a 5-1 win over the host Chicago Cubs in the opener of their National League first-round series on Wednesday afternoon.

Jesus Aguilar added a two-run homer as part of a five-spot Miami put on the Cubs in the seventh.

Sandy Alcantara, in his postseason debut, earned the win, allowing three hits, three walks and one run in 6 2/3 innings. He struck out four, and he left having thrown an even 100 pitches.

Miami also got scoreless relief pitching from Richard Bleier, Yimi Garcia and Brandon Kintzler.

The only bad news for the Marlins came in the ninth inning, when center fielder Starling Marte was hit by Dan Winkler, 92-mph fastball. Marte, struck on his left hand, left the game.

Chicago’s Kyle Hendricks, who was two outs away from seven scoreless innings when he allowed the opposite-field homer to Dickerson, took the loss. Hendricks wasn’t as sharp as usual, allowing a season-high three walks. He also hit a batter for just the second time this season. In all, he allowed five hits and three runs.

Wednesday’s game was played in rough weather -- 30-mph wind blowing in various directions and some early rain.

Both teams had some early threats that fizzled.

Aguilar led off the fourth with a double before Hendricks retired the next three batters.

Chicago had runners on first and second with two outs in the bottom of the fourth, thanks in part to a throwing error by Marlins second baseman Jon Berti. But Javier Baez flied out to left to end the threat.

Miami put runners on first and second with no outs in the fifth, but Chad Wallach bounced into a double play. The Cubs survived a pair of mistakes in the frame -- Baez’s throwing error and a passed ball charged to Wilson Contreras.

Chicago finally got on the board in the bottom of the fifth as Ian Haap, on a 1-2 count, hit an opposite-field homer off a 97-mph fastball.

Miami’s seventh inning started with Miguel Rojas’ one-out single. Wallach redeemed himself for the double play with a single before Dickerson’s homer sailed 384 feet to left center. Then, after a Marte single, Aguilar also hit an opposite-field homer as his shot traveled 366 feet to right.

--Field Level Media