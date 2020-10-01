Marlins-Cubs postponed due to inclement weather

Slideshow ( 6 images )

Thursday’s Game 2 of the National League first-round series between the Miami Marlins and host Chicago Cubs was postponed due to expected inclement weather, according to Major League Baseball.

The contest has been tentatively rescheduled for Friday at 2:08 ET. If it should be the only playoff game to be played on Friday, the time will be switched to 7:08 p.m. ET.

Game 3, if necessary, will be played Saturday.

The Marlins hold a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three series after producing a 5-1 win on Wednesday. Corey Dickerson hit a three-run homer and Jesus Aguilar added a two-run shot in a five-run seventh-inning uprising.

Right-handers Yu Darvish of the Cubs and Sixto Sanchez of the Marlins were the scheduled Game 2 starters.

--Field Level Media