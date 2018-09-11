Brewers edge Cubs, pull within 1 in NL Central

Lorenzo Cain had four hits, Wade Miley pitched five innings, and the decisive run scored on a wild pitch as the visiting Milwaukee Brewers defeated the Chicago Cubs 3-2 Monday night.

Miley (4-2) allowed two runs, four hits and three walks while striking out one as the Brewers (83-62) won their fourth in a row to pull within one game of first-place Chicago in the National League Central. The Cubs (83-60) have dropped three straight.

Cubs starter Jon Lester (15-6) allowed three runs, eight hits and two walks in 5 2/3 innings before leaving with lower back tightness. He had two strikeouts.

Jeremy Jeffress earned his 11th save of the season. Jeffress walked Willson Contreras with two outs in the ninth, and pinch runner Terrance Gore stole second before pinch hitter Tommy La Stella struck out.

The Brewers broke a 2-2 tie in the sixth on a wild pitch. Mike Moustakas singled with two outs and took third on a double by Erik Kratz. Lester left the game in discomfort, and Carl Edwards Jr. replaced him. Moustakas scored on Edwards’ errant pitch.

Each team scored once in the first.

Cain and Christian Yelich opened the game with singles. Ryan Braun walked to load the bases, and Jonathan Schoop hit a sacrifice fly.

Kris Bryant doubled in the bottom of the first, took third on Miley’s throwing error on a pickoff attempt and scored on Anthony Rizzo’s groundout to first.

The Brewers regained the lead in the second. Moustakas doubled, took third when Kratz flied out to deep left and scored on Orlando Arcia’s single.

The Cubs tied the game in the fifth. Contreras hustled to get a double to center and took third when Lester lined out to center. Addison Russell and Daniel Murphy walked to load the bases, and Bryant hit a sacrifice fly.

Milwaukee All-Star reliever Josh Hader struck out all six batters he faced in the seventh and eighth innings.

