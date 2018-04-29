Chatwood dazzles as Cubs finish 4-game sweep of Brewers

Tyler Chatwood gave up two hits over seven scoreless innings, and drove home the go-ahead run in the fifth inning, as the Chicago Cubs completed a four-game sweep of the visiting Milwaukee Brewers with a 2-0 victory Sunday.

It was the Cubs’ first four-game sweep of the Brewers since August 2016 and their fifth four-game sweep of Milwaukee all-time.

The Cubs outscored the Brewers 9-2 in the series and have shut out Milwaukee five times in the opening month of the season. The Brewers have been shut out six times in April.

Addison Russell had a triple and scored on Chatwood’s RBI single in the fifth inning before adding a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning to give the Cubs a 2-0 lead.

Chatwood (2-3) earned his second consecutive victory after starting the season 0-3. His RBI single was his first hit as a member of the Cubs. The right-hander struck out four while giving up three walks, just the second time in his five starts he has allowed fewer than five walks.

Carl Edwards Jr. and Brandon Morrow each delivered a hitless inning to complete the two-hitter. Morrow delivered a perfect ninth inning for his seventh save.

The Cubs’ five shutouts are tied with the Pittsburgh Pirates for most in the major leagues.

Brewers starter Zach Davies (2-3) gave up two runs on five hits over 5 2/3 innings, striking out three with two walks. He has given up just three runs on nine hits over 11 2/3 innings over two starts against the Cubs, but has a no-decision and a loss to show for it.

The Brewers only managed an infield single from Ryan Braun and a single to right field from Christian Yelich against Chatwood. It was Yelich’s only hit during the four-game series.

The Cubs are 7-1 against the Brewers this season, taking three of four at Milwaukee during the second weekend of the season.

Going back to 1969, the two runs allowed to the Brewers are the Cubs’ fewest in a four-game series. They had previously allowed three runs in a four-game series in April 1973 against the New York Mets.

