Cubs' Kyles -- Hendricks, Schwarber -- end Brewers' streak

Kyle Schwarber homered and Kyle Hendricks pitched seven shutout innings to help the Chicago Cubs to a 1-0 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday night at Wrigley Field.

The feats from the two Kyles were all the Cubs needed to halt Milwaukee’s eight-game winning streak.

Schwarber homered in the sixth inning off Brewers right-hander Chase Anderson (2-2), while Hendricks (2-1) allowed four hits, struck out five and didn’t walk a batter in his best effort of the season.

“He threw a cutter right there and I was able to put the bat on it and it went out,” Schwarber said of the pitch from Anderson in a postgame interview on the MLB Network.

Brandon Morrow allowed two hits in the ninth but picked up his fifth save in the two-hour, 22-minute contest.

The Cubs have won five of their past seven games.

Lorenzo Cain led off the ninth with a ground single to right, but Christian Yelich bounced into a double play.

Ryan Braun then reached on an infield single before Travis Shaw flew out to the warning track in left field to end the game.

Chicago third baseman Kris Bryant missed his third straight game. Bryant has been sidelined since being hit in the head by a pitch Sunday by German Marquez of the Colorado Rockies.

Bryant remains under evaluation by the club.

Victor Caratini had two of Chicago’s seven hits. Braun and Domingo Santana each had two hits for the Brewers, who had six overall.

Both of Anderson’s losses have come against the Cubs, although he has allowed just three runs in 13 innings in the two outings.

The contest was scoreless with one out in the sixth inning when Schwarber, with the count 0-1, lined a down-and-in pitch over the wall in right field.

Milwaukee pushed a runner into scoring position in the seventh when Santana singled with two out and stole second base. Hendricks retired Jonathan Villar on a grounder on his 94th and final pitch.

Right-hander Carl Edwards Jr. tossed a flawless top of the eighth for Chicago.

The Cubs had two on with one out in the eighth inning against Milwaukee reliever Jacob Barnes, but Schwarber grounded into a double play.

—Field Level Media