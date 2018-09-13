Granderson propels Brewers in rubber match vs. Cubs

Curtis Granderson went 3-for-4 with a triple, a homer and three runs scored, and the Milwaukee Brewers pulled away for a 5-1 win over the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night at Wrigley Field.

Milwaukee won the series’ rubber match and moved within one game of Chicago for first place in the National League Central. The Brewers have 15 games remaining in the regular season, while the Cubs have 17 to go.

Mike Moustakas finished with a pair of RBIs for the Brewers, while Lorenzo Cain and Travis Shaw drove in one run apiece.

Kris Bryant had the lone RBI for the Cubs, who have lost seven of their last 10 against Milwaukee.

Brewers reliever Josh Hader (6-1) struck out the side in a scoreless eighth inning to earn the victory. He was one of five relievers to follow starter Chase Anderson, who pitched four scoreless innings but was removed after allowing several hard-hit outs.

Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks (11-11) gave up two runs on five hits in five innings before he was lifted for a pinch hitter.

Milwaukee jumped to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first. Granderson led off with a triple and scored two batters later when Cain ripped a single to center field. Granderson narrowly missed a home run as his long fly ball hit the top of the basket above the ivy-colored wall.

Granderson scored again in the third to increase Milwaukee’s lead to 2-0. He hit the first of three consecutive singles by the Brewers, who loaded the bases with one out. Shaw drove in Granderson with a sacrifice fly.

Chicago trimmed the deficit to 2-1 in the fifth when Bryant doubled to deep left-center field to drive in Tommy La Stella. Bryant’s fly ball nearly cleared the fence for a two-run homer, but it deflected off the front of the basket and back into play.

Granderson added to his memorable night with a solo home run in the ninth. The blast marked his 13th homer of the season and his second in eight games since joining the Brewers from the Toronto Blue Jays.

Moustakas gave Milwaukee a comfortable lead with a two-run single later in the ninth.

Before the game, the Cubs announced starter Yu Darvish underwent arthroscopic surgery on his pitching elbow. He has been shut down for the season but is expected to be ready for the start of spring training.

